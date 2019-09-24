An American Hero, Still Going Strong

Do you know this man? If you’re a baby boomer, you probably remember him. It’s Mr. Clint Hill, former Secret Service Agent.

Mr. Hill is the agent who jumped on the back of President Kennedy’s limousine when the President was shot in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

It’s been 56-years since that awful day in our country’s history. At the time, Mr. Hill was actually the Secret service Agent assigned to Mrs. Kennedy; Jackie. And when she turned and tried to climb on the back of the car after her husband was shot, she was in great danger of falling off and possibly being killed herself. That’s why Clint Hill ran and jumped on the back and pushed her back into the seat where her husband’s body was.

Life moves on. Mr. Hill spent a couple more years protecting Mrs. Kennedy after she was no longer First Lady. He also helped to look after her children, too; Caroline and John Jr.

Today Mr. Hill is a well-known author of several books on his days as a Secret Service Agent.

Among his books is, “Five Presidents,” which takes you from his first days protecting Mamie Eisenhauer, up to and beyond the President Kennedy years. He is now always serious in his writings. there funny stories throughout, as well as the serious times. “Mrs. Kennedy and Me” is about his loving friendship with Jackie Kennedy. He became her confidant and friend. The book is really interesting.