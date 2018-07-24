News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  • New Dinosaur Revealed Paleontology intern at a dig on the Kaiparowits Plateau A new type of dinosaur discovered [...]
  • Protection Balancing ActFederal land managers face the delicate balancing act between artifact protection and the public's right [...]
  • American Idol AZ AuditionsIf you’ve got vocal talent or know someone who does between the ages of 15 [...]
  • Page Candidates SpeakBe sure you tune in all this week to hear the Lake Powell Life News [...]
  • Lake Powell Life NewscastState, regional and local news and sports stories from Lake Powell Life News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjALbWW8pbk [...]
  

American Idol AZ Auditions

American Idol AZ Auditions
July 24
12:56 2018
Print This Article

If you’ve got vocal talent or know someone who does between the ages of 15 and 28, Scottsdale might not be that far of a drive for a once in a lifetime shot at auditioning for one of the biggest talent searches in America.

American Idol is hosting its 17th season of auditions in Scottsdale August 28th. To be eligible, you have to fall within the age guidelines as of June 1, 2018, you have to be a legal U.S. resident and you can’t be a candidate for public office. Click here for the latest audition information.

If you can’t make it to the Scottsdale auditions, Idol hopefuls can also audition online.

August 28, 2018 – Alpio’s at Troon – 10452 E Jomax Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85262

Tags
american idolamerican idol auditionarizonaidol auditionkaty perrylionel richieluke bryanryan seacrestscottsdalesingsingertalent searchwin american idol

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.