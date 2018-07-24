American Idol AZ Auditions

If you’ve got vocal talent or know someone who does between the ages of 15 and 28, Scottsdale might not be that far of a drive for a once in a lifetime shot at auditioning for one of the biggest talent searches in America.

American Idol is hosting its 17th season of auditions in Scottsdale August 28th. To be eligible, you have to fall within the age guidelines as of June 1, 2018, you have to be a legal U.S. resident and you can’t be a candidate for public office. Click here for the latest audition information.

If you can’t make it to the Scottsdale auditions, Idol hopefuls can also audition online.

August 28, 2018 – Alpio’s at Troon – 10452 E Jomax Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85262