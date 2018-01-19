Amendment Paves Way For New Lake Powell Partners

An amendment approved by the Central Arizona Project on Wednesday will now pave the way for new partners to contribute through the 2014 Pilot System Conservation Program. Both Lake Powell and Lake Mead will likely see increased contributions in 2018 thanks to the decision. The amendment to the agreement recently approved by the CAP board allows a way for third-party contributors to become equal partners as long as they commit to providing at least $1 million a year, in the same manner as other non-federal funders.

To read the details visit the Central Arizona Project website.

Read more about the Colorado River water shortage.