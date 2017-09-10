Amber Alert in New Mexico; Victims Headed West on I-40

Investigating agency:

Bernalillo County Sheriff”s Office

In Albuquerque an Amber Alert was issued at around Noon Sunday for three young children believed to have been taken early this morning. Authorities say the alleged kidnapper is 28-year old female Laria Walker-Anderson. They were driven away in a 2009 Kia Spectra with New Mexico license: AAYR80.

The three boys were taken at around 4 A.M. Sunday. At last report they were believed to be heading west, toward Arizona, along Interstate-40.

The suspect is believed to be armed.

Walker-Anderson is 28-years old 5-4 and weighs 132-pounds.

Anyone who spots the car or the kidnapper and children is asked to dial 9-1-1.

Suspect InformationSuspect Name:Laria R Walker- Anderson

Height:5’4 “Weight:132 Age:28 Birth Date:12/07/1988 Hair Length:unknown Hair Color:brn Eye Color:brn Last Wearing:unknown Gender:Female Ethnicity:Black Identifying Marks:unknown

Possible Weapons:possible handgun