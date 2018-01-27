News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Amazing Moon Coming Soon

Amazing Moon Coming Soon
January 27
09:57 2018
Print This Article

Super Moon meets Blood Moon meets Blue Moon makes for a first-time-in-150-years Moon! WOW!

Wednesday January 31st 2018 we will be witness to a giant, bright low in the sky moon, which is a second full moon in the same month, also experiencing a lunar eclipse! Trifecta! Skygazers, this is THE night not to miss! Photographers, astronomers and scientists will surely be in town this week for the big show up at Horsehoe Bend and Rainbow Bridge. Lake Powell Life News wants to see YOUR photos of the moon’s grand performance! Please feel free to share them with our community here.

Vive la LUNA!
Read more about the Super Blue Blood Moon here!

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.