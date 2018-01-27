Amazing Moon Coming Soon

Super Moon meets Blood Moon meets Blue Moon makes for a first-time-in-150-years Moon! WOW!

Wednesday January 31st 2018 we will be witness to a giant, bright low in the sky moon, which is a second full moon in the same month, also experiencing a lunar eclipse! Trifecta! Skygazers, this is THE night not to miss! Photographers, astronomers and scientists will surely be in town this week for the big show up at Horsehoe Bend and Rainbow Bridge. Lake Powell Life News wants to see YOUR photos of the moon’s grand performance! Please feel free to share them with our community here.

Vive la LUNA!

Read more about the Super Blue Blood Moon here!