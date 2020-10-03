Alternating US 89A Lane Closures for Oct. 5 – 7 Planned

Alternating US 89A lane closures planned Oct. 5 – 7

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for weekday travel delays on US 89A near House Rock Road and the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in Coconino County while intermittent lane closures are in place for pavement maintenance.

The work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday, Oct. 5, and ending Wednesday, Oct. 7.

ADOT reminds drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:

US 89A will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel between milepost 549 and 566.

Flaggers will stop and guide motorists through the work zone.

Drivers should be prepared for intermittent stops and travel delays.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.