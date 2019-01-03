Alliance of American Football Inaugural Season

If the Arizona Cardinals didn’t live up to your expectations this season maybe the Arizona Hotshots will in their inaugural season. The Alliance American Football (AAF) consist of eight teams that play a total of ten games 5 home games and 5 away game in ten week period unlike the NFL 16 games played in 17 weeks with a bye week.

Arizona Hotshot will call Sun Devil Stadium home for the inaugural season. Head coach Rick Neuheisel will lead the hotshot in the first season. Neuheisel played high school football in Tempe at McClintock high school before playing college football for the UCLA Bruins from 1980-1983 starting at Quarterback. Hotshot season gets underway on February 10, 2019 against Salt Lake.

