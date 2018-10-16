Alliance American Football Coming to Arizona in 2019

A new professional football team is coming to Arizona in February. The Arizona Hotshots Alliance of American Football announced their schedule for the 2019 inaugural season today. There are eight teams for the AAF inaugural season. The Arizona Hotshots will play their game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe couching the hotshots is Rick Neuheisel. The Hotshots open their season on February 10, 2019 at home against the Salt Lake Stallions. The AFL will consist of ten weeks and run until April 14, 2019. Some of the rule differences between the NFL and AAF are :

Teams will have 50 players on each roster, with some selected by a territorial draft. [12] The territory assigned to a team consists of at least five colleges plus designated professional teams, one CFL and four NFL teams, for those from Big Ten and the Big 12 conferences. Only one quarterback can be taken from their region. [20]

All teams must attempt two-point conversionsafter each touchdown; there will be no extra point kicks. [21]

There will be no kickoffs; halves, odd overtime periods & all possessions will begin on each team’s own 25-yard line, the same as touchbacksin the NFL and NCAA. In lieu of an onside kick, a team can keep possession of the ball by attempting a scrimmage play from their own 35-yard line and gaining at least 10 yards. [21][1]

The play clockwill run only 30 seconds, 10 seconds shorter than in the NFL. [21]

Two coach’s challenges per team are the only replays; no challenges in last two minutes of either half nor any overtime period, as they are automatic. [21]

Outside organizations will handle head-safety protocols. [11]

No games can end in ties, unlike the NFL.[

The eight teams are

Arizona Hotshots coached by Rick Neuheisel

Atlanta Legends coached by Brad Childress

Birmingham Iron coached by Tim Lewis

Memphis Express coached by Mike Singletary

Orlando Apollo’s coached by Steve Spurrier

Salt Lake Stallions coached by Dennis Erickson

Sand Antonio Commanders coached by Mike Riley

Sand Diego Fleet coached by Mike Martz