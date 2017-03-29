News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Allergy Season is Upon Us

Allergy Season is Upon Us
March 29
11:49 2017
Print This Article

Heavy winter rains and a quick jump to warm temperatures are the reasons for the worst allergy season in a decade in southern Utah.

Where, normally, tree species move in an orderly progression to pollination, this year, all species are pollinating at the same time.

Dr. Kenneth Pinna of St. George explains, “It’s called a microburst. The misery index is 10 out of 10.”

Doctor visits for allergy treatments are up 20% over 2016.
The main contributors to the pollen are mulberry, elm, and cottonwood trees.

It doesn’t look much better on the allergy front for Arizona. The bumper crop of wildflowers this year means plenty of sneezes ahead for Arizona allergy suffers.

While the blooms are generally harmless, the same wet weather that makes the flowers grow also helps the real pollen culprits: trees, weeds and grasses.

Tags
allergies

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
4:49 AM MDT on March 30, 2017
Expires:
11:00 PM MST on March 30, 2017
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
High 73°/Low 45°
20%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
High 53°/Low 41°
20%
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
High 64°/Low 43°
20%
Partly Cloudy
Sunday
Partly Cloudy
High 70°/Low 49°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.