Allergy Season is Upon Us

Heavy winter rains and a quick jump to warm temperatures are the reasons for the worst allergy season in a decade in southern Utah.

Where, normally, tree species move in an orderly progression to pollination, this year, all species are pollinating at the same time.

Dr. Kenneth Pinna of St. George explains, “It’s called a microburst. The misery index is 10 out of 10.”

Doctor visits for allergy treatments are up 20% over 2016.

The main contributors to the pollen are mulberry, elm, and cottonwood trees.

It doesn’t look much better on the allergy front for Arizona. The bumper crop of wildflowers this year means plenty of sneezes ahead for Arizona allergy suffers.

While the blooms are generally harmless, the same wet weather that makes the flowers grow also helps the real pollen culprits: trees, weeds and grasses.