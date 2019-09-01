Alleged Murderers Blane and Susan Barksdale Still on the Run

The couple wanted for murder in Tucson, but who escaped custody on August 27, are still at large. And the US Marshals Service wants them!

56-year old Blane Barksdale and his wife, 59-year old Susan Barksdale, were being extradited from New York State to Tucson when they apparently over-powered two security guards and haven’t been seen since their escape.

Our feature photo for this story was released Sunday by the US Marshals Service and was taken at the San Juan County, Utah jail, the night before their escape. The pair was last reported to be in the Heber, Arizona area. But that was close to a week ago!

There is a reward being offered of ten thousand dollars for information that would lead to their arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marshals Service at 877-926-8332. or simply dial 9-1-1.