Alleged Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault in Williams Investigated

August 28th , 2020

SUBJECT: The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigate an alleged Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault in Williams AZ, August 28th, 3:01 am.

Apparently, this was a domestic violence issue which began as a kidnapping at Kaibab Lake in Williams.

Investigators were advised by the victim (girlfriend) that at Kaibab Lake in Williams, the suspect, Ryan Clark PETZOLDT, assaulted the victim, repeatedly striking her in the face and strangled her on two occasions while driving to his residence in Valle, North of Williams.

He reportedly threatened to kill the victim on 3 occasions holding up pliers and other items saying he would stab her with them and kill her.

PETZOLDT was believed to have consumed illegal drugs prior to the incident and consumed an alcoholic beverage while at the residence, eventually passing out in the master bedroom, allowing the victim to leave the residence, taking PETZOLDT’s vehicle. She reported the incident after leaving and sought medical attention.

Deputies responded to the residence where PETZOLDT was home alone. He came out of his residence on several occasions appearing to consume an unknown substance.

PETZOLDT contacted the Northern Arizona Regional Dispatch center advising he was

consuming unknown pills and was wishing to kill himself.

Deputies were able to make contact with PETZOLDT and get him to exit the residence where he was taken into custody without incident.

PETZOLDT was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center where he is being treated

for ingesting an unknown amount of an unknown substances. He was then going to be taken to the Coconino County Detention Facility for 2 counts of Aggravated Assault per DV, three counts of threatening and Intimidating, and kidnapping.

This incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.