Alleged Cop Killer Enters Plea

Yesterday in a federal courtroom in Albuquerque, suspected cop killer Kirby Cleveland pleaded “not guilty” to the eight charges against him. The 32-year old is the person believed to be responsible for the March murder of decorated Navajo police officer Houston Largo.

The 27-year old officer was shot and killed as he was responding to a domestic disturbance call in New Mexico March 11.

Cleveland, who was arrested a short time after the killing hiding behind a rock, is facing charges of first degree murder, committing felony murder while escaping from an institution or confinement and being a felon in possession of a firearm, along with five other charges.

The ‘escape’ portion of the charges relate to the suspect’s having illegally left a half-way house prior to the murder.

The US Attorney’s Office in New Mexico will decide whether or not to seek the death penalty in this case. A judge will set the trial date. In the meantime Cleveland will remain in federal custody.

According to the Navajo Times, Gallup Police captain Miranda Spencer called Largo “an excellent officer.” He had been with the Gallup Police for two years prior to joining the Navajo Police.

Officer Largo was a 2011 graduate of a law enforcement academy in Santa Fe.