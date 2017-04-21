News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Alleged Cop Killer Enters Plea

Alleged Cop Killer Enters Plea
April 21
10:12 2017
Print This Article

Kirby Cleveland

Yesterday in a federal courtroom in Albuquerque, suspected cop killer Kirby Cleveland pleaded “not guilty” to the eight charges against him. The 32-year old is the person believed to be responsible for the March murder of decorated Navajo police officer Houston Largo.

The 27-year old officer was shot and killed as he was responding to a domestic disturbance call in New Mexico March 11.

Cleveland, who was arrested a short time after the killing hiding behind a rock, is facing charges of first degree murder, committing felony murder while escaping from an institution or confinement and being a felon in possession of a firearm, along with five other charges.

The ‘escape’ portion of the charges relate to the suspect’s having illegally left a half-way house prior to the murder.

The US Attorney’s Office in New Mexico will decide whether or not to seek the death penalty in this case. A judge will set the trial date. In the meantime Cleveland will remain in federal custody.

According to the Navajo Times, Gallup Police captain Miranda Spencer called Largo “an excellent officer.” He had been with the Gallup Police for two years prior to joining the Navajo Police.

Officer Largo was a 2011 graduate of a law enforcement academy in Santa Fe.

Tags
Houston Largonavajo nation

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Friday
Clear
High 84°/Low 48°
0%
Clear
Saturday
Clear
High 73°/Low 52°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Sunday
Partly Cloudy
High 86°/Low 56°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Monday
Partly Cloudy
High 83°/Low 57°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.