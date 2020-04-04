All Public Boat Ramps on Lake Powell Closing Monday

News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 3, 2020

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Is Modifying Operations To

Implement Local Health Guidance

Per the Utah Governor Public Boat Ramps on Lake Powell will be Closed

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, UT/AZ – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Navajo Nation, the States of Arizona and Utah, and county and community health departments, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, in coordination with the State of Utah, is closing all public boat ramps on Lake Powell to protect employee and visitor health and safety and provide resource protection by mitigating the risk of quagga mussel contamination to other bodies of water. This closure will remain in effect until the Utah Governor lifts the “Stay at Home Directive” or a determination by health officials is made that ramp operations can be conducted safely under CDC guidelines for social distancing. This temporary closure will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 6 and boaters should be prepared to depart by no later than 5 p.m.

Owners of private vessels moored at marinas will be able to access their vessels but due to the suspension of visitor services and public safety resources on Lake Powell, voyaging outside of marinas on private vessels is prohibited. Multiple access areas of Lake Powell remain open for shore-based swimming and water recreation.

In addition to following standard safety guidelines when recreating outdoors, the NPS urges people who choose to visit Glen Canyon during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Maintain a safe distance between yourself and other groups; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, stay home if you feel sick.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. The park is looking forward to full resumption of operations as soon as feasible and will provide updates on our website Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and social media. The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

-NPS-