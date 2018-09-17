All Hazard Team on Hurricane Florence Assignment

Five days after Hurricane Florence made landfall in the Carolinas, the Department of Forestry and Fire Management’s All Hazard Response team gets an assignment to Scotland County. The 15-member team arrived in Raleigh on Wednesday and sat in preposition status until the storm moved through the region.

On Sunday, the team started their mission, assigned to the county’s Emergency Operations Center in Laurinburg, to assist county administrators and first responders. Hurricane Florence dropped more than 20 inches of rain across the Scotland County-area, spurring tornados, causing severe flooding and forcing mandatory evacuations.

Team members are assisting the EOC with everything from monitoring dam levels, finding shelters for evacuees, coordinating first responders and search and rescue crews, taking EOC phone calls, and providing intel and mapping functions.

The team is on assignment for 14 days and could be extended should the need arise. DFFM’s All Hazard IMT is made up of members of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Peoria Fire, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, Highlands Fire Department, Coconino National Forest and Pine-Strawberry Fire.