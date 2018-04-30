Alamo Chapter Concerned With Safety

Officials and members of the Alamo Chapter expressed their concerns to the Navajo Nation Council’s Law and Order Committee April 23.

Alamo is in New Mexico, about 220-miles from the Navajo capital in Window Rock, Az. The distance causes hardship when it comes to public safety, education and economic issues community officials said.

They found sympathetic ears from the Law and Order Committee.

“The public safety conditions need to be addressed immediately,” LOC Chairman Edmund Yazzie said. “The local leadership and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety need to come together and begin a strategic plan to address public safety.”

Delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr., suggested that chapter officials withdraw land for a police substation within the community.

“There needs to be continuous community leadership and advocacy to create a police district in Alamo,” Begay said.

Many Navajo chapters are in remote locations, but have addressed the issues by advocating for police substations, Begay added.

The LOC also thanked Socorro County Sheriff William Armijo for working with the Navajo Nation to provide police support for the Alamo community.

The Navajo Nation may need to re-evaluate how it recruits and retains law enforcement officers, Delegate Raymond Smith, Jr., said.

“It was reported that we only have 150 officers on the Navajo Nation,” Smith said. “Better incentives and benefits for police officers need to be created to attract officers.”