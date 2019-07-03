Airport Repair on Schedule

Just a little over a month into the major runway repair that has closed St. George Regional Airport, officials say the project is right on schedule.

More than 25 percent of the work is completed, and David Cordero with St. George City says that if the project should fall behind schedule, it will be fine because of “a little bit of wiggle room” in the planning.

Over 100 workers have excavated to a depth of 17 feet in their effort to remove the blue clay that caused the runway to buckle. They are laying 5,800 feet of pipe.

The repair is slated to be completed in late September, in time for the annual marathon and Senior Games in October.

In 2018, more than 277,000 passengers used the St. George facility. The U.S. Census Bureau ranks the city number three in the nation for population growth.