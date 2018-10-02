Airport Project Pushed Back

The runway repair and replacement project slated for the St. George Regional Airport has been pushed back a month. Originally scheduled to begin in late April, the work will now begin on May 29th and run through September St. George-based Skywest Airlines requested the change in order to accommodate the Memorial Day weekend. The Federal Aviation Administration will fund 91 percent of the $27 million project to replace 7,000 feet of runway, because water caused the damage to the seven-year-old tarmac, a water barrier will be installed, and a 17-foot excavation will be made to remove blue clay. Expanded parking and a terminal upgrade will also be part of the project.