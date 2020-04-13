Air National Guard Delivers Material for PPE Gowns

On Friday, April 10, 2020, approximately 20,000 pounds of medical Personal Protective Equipment material was flown from North Carolina to Arizona for local vendors here to manufacture into PPE gowns for community healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The flight originated from Goldwater Air National Guard Base at Phoenix Sky Harbor at around 8 a.m. when a KC-135 Refueling Tanker and its crew assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing left to retrieve roughly 40,000 yards of the PPE fabric.

“It is a great privilege to serve in this capacity,” said Air National Guard Lt. Col. Dean Owen, one of the pilots who made the round trip flight to get the fabric. “It really drives it home when you when you load your aircraft with enough material to make more than 3 million gowns for our men and women here on the front lines in the medical field.”

Owen is a traditional Guard Member who serves one weekend a month and two weeks in the summer. He owns a ranch in Northern Arizona where his wife is a nurse. Owen said that normally his mission is to train for missions to go overseas where he is supported at home by his wife and that he feels like this mission gave him an opportunity to support her in this war on COVID-19.