AIA Cancels High School Winter Sports
Page High School’s Winter Sports; Not Going to Happen!!
Page High School’s Athletic and Activities Director Ernie Rivers let us know on Friday afternoon that all winter sports have been cancelled by the Arizona Interscholastic Association! This is a serious blow to everyone involved in basketball, soccer and wrestling.
It stings!
We will talk to Mr. Rivers early this coming week to get his opinions and what the ramifications will be for the athletes.
Here is the release we received from the AIA:
PHOENIX, (JANUARY 8, 2021) — Due to the continued presence of Covid-19 and having the nation’s highest rate of coronavirus hospitalizations, the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) made a recommendation on January 7 to the AIA’s Executive Board to cancel the high school winter sports season.
SMAC recommended that hospital capacity be considered an important factor when considering the winter season. This week, 93% of all Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and 92% of all inpatient beds are in use, leaving concern that injured students may be unable to receive needed care due to a lack of beds or available medical professionals.
Based on the SMAC recommendations made on January 7, the Executive Board, after extensive consideration and debate, voted 5-4 in favor of canceling the winter sports season today during a special session.
“Unfortunately, it is expected that the state will see a continued rise in Covid-19 hospitalizations for some time. As medical professionals, we cannot in good conscience recommend that students engage in a winter season under the current conditions,” said SMAC Committee Chair Dr. Wilson.
“We do not see the situation improving very quickly. Unfortunately, it does not appear that there will be adequate time before the start of the spring season for a winter season to occur,” said Executive Board President Toni Corona.
“While we understand the Board’s position, we are saddened by this decision, especially considering that Club sports are continuing. To the best of our knowledge, never in our 100-plus-year history has the AIA canceled an entire season. We want nothing more than for our students to be active in school and participating in interscholastic sports and activities. It is my sincerest hope that all Arizonans will follow the CDC and Arizona Health guidelines by wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and practicing social distance to decrease cases and hospitalizations. If for no other reason, I hope we can do it for the kids.” said AIA Executive Director David Hines.
Spring sports, scheduled to begin March 1, will be dependent upon statewide metrics improving and further evaluation by SMAC and the Executive Board. The Board is comprised of representatives of the member schools and statewide educational organizations.