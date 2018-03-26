Against The Wall

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke paid a visit to the Tohono O’odham tribe last weekend, but failed to change their minds.

The Arizona tribe remains adamantly opposed to the border wall proposed by President Donald Trump. The wall would have to cross the tribe’s reservation – and would effectively cut off the Tohono O’odham from relatives that live south of the U.S. border.

The wall would be a waste of taxpayer money, according to Tohono O’odham Chairman Edward D. Manuel. The money would be better used if it was directed toward law enforcement or public safety, Manuel wrote in a follow-up letter to Zinke.

“The O’odham and our ancestors have lived in this area since time immemorial,” Manuel’s letter said. “No one is more familiar with the lands along this stretch of border than the Tohono O’odham.”

After visiting a tribal border crossing in southern Arizona, Zinke made a carefully worded statement on Twitter about Trump and the tribe “sharing” an interest in keeping America secure.

However, in meeting with reporters, Zinke used more blunt language.

“Clearly we’re going to build a wall,” Zinke said.

The wall is expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, though no exact cost has been detailed. The president has insisted that Mexico will somehow pay for the wall.

The Tohono O’odham Nation runs 75 miles along the border and some walls and structures are already in place there.

The tribe has long called for greater security to address drug smuggling, human trafficking and other problems.

Other tribes with homelands in Arizona, California and Texas would be affected by a border wall too.