AG Brnovich & 48 States Reach $45 Million Settlement with PHH Mortgage Corporation 

Attorney General Mark Brnovich, 48 other state attorneys general, and the District of Columbia have reached a $45 million settlement with New Jersey-based mortgage lender and servicer PHH Mortgage Corporation. More than 2,000 Arizona families are expected to qualify for settlement payments.

The settlement resolves allegations that PHH, the nation’s ninth largest non-bank residential mortgage servicer, improperly serviced mortgage loans from 2009 to 2012. PHH allegedly charged unauthorized fees, failed to apply borrowers’ payments on time, threatened foreclosure on borrowers engaged in loss mitigation, and failed to keep proper foreclosure documentation.