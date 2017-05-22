After Weekend Closure, Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway Reopens

After a continuous stream of heavy sand and rock debris falling near the west tunnel entrance along the Zion Mount Carmel Highway in Zion National Park on Friday, park officials closed the road for a short period of time.

The Zion-Mount Carmel Highway connects State Route 9 between Springdale and Mt. Carmel Junction.

Park staff and hazard geologists from the Utah Geological Survey monitored the debris fall through Friday night and into Saturday morning. After a day and a half monitoring the sand fall area, park officials decided to reopen the road.

Although sand and debris continue to fall, there is little chance for it to reach the roadway. As a precaution, park road and maintenance crews have installed jersey barriers to help keep debris contained.

Eastbound queue lines for thru traffic will begin further west of the tunnel to avoid stopping near the fall site.