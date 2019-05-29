Advertising Award for Garfield County

The Garfield County Office of Tourism has won a national award for their 2018 advertising campaign entitled “Day Trips for Days.”

More than 200 judges with the American Business organization characterized the campaign as “stylish, well-done, and very clever.”

As part of the campaign, more than 18,000 travel guides were distributed, hiking trails were filmed and included in commercials, and billboards were erected near key demographics.

Visitation to Bryce Canyon National Park last year was up 4.5 percent over 2017, and there was a seven percent increase in transient room tax income.

The county will be recognized at a ceremony in New York City on June 11.

Over 3,800 advertising campaigns were nominated for the Gold Stevie Award.