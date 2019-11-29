ADOT Weather-Related Road Closings

This morning these roads were said to be closed by order of the Arizona Department of Transportation. We post them for anyone who might be traveling in areas where the snow is a major factor today.

Update from ADOT as of 6:40 am Road Closures in Arizona.

UPDATE 6:41 a.m.: Here are current road closures:

• I-17 northbound closed from SR 179 junction to Flagstaff.

• I-40 closed from US 93 to Winslow.

• SR 87 closed from Payson to Winslow.

• SR 89 closed from Drake to Ash Fork.

• SR 89A closed from Sedona to the I-17 junction.

• SR 260 closed from Camp Verde to SR 87.

• SR 260 closed from Payson to Show Low.

• SR 66 closed from Kingman to 20 miles west of Seligman.