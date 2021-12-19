News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

ADOT Reminds Us About Distracted Holiday Driving

ADOT Reminds Us About Distracted Holiday Driving
December 19
13:16 2021
Print This Article

When traveling this holiday season, save the phone for rest areas

Distracted driving can lead to serious consequences

PHOENIX – With many traveling to see family and friends this holiday season, plus the potential for snow up north attracting day-trippers, the Arizona Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers not to drive distracted.

If you’re traveling alone, drivers are urged to use phones to call or text at one of the state’s 15 rest areas. Once in a rest area, you can safely devote your attention to your device to make a call or send or respond to texts.

“Distracted driving is dangerous. We’ve all seen stories where tragedy strikes because a driver glanced at a text,” said State Engineer Dallas Hammit. “Paying attention when you are driving will help everyone get safely home this holiday season.”

In 2020 in Arizona, more than 8,000 drivers involved in crashes were engaged in distracted driving behavior. But the real number is much higher because traffic safety stakeholders say many drivers don’t admit to being distracted or died in the crash.

The use of hand-held mobile devices, like smartphones and tablets, while driving is banned in Arizona. On all Arizona roadways, it is illegal for drivers to talk or text on a device that isn’t engaged in hands-free mode.

To get more resources about distracted driving and see ADOT’s Emmy Award-winning distracted driving campaign, visit azdot.gov/terrify.

#  #  #

ADOT Reminds Us About Distracted Holiday Driving - overview

Summary: When traveling this holiday season, save the phone for rest areas

Tags
ADOTsafe driving during the holidays

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.