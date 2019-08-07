ADOT/MVD Say “Get Your Travel ID”

With approximately 300 business days left until Oct. 1, 2020, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is urging customers not to delay getting the Travel ID to ensure they have an ID valid at TSA airport checkpoints and federal buildings.

“This date is looming large for Arizonans with driver licenses and ID cards,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser Richards. “We don’t want to see peoples’ travel plans ruined because they don’t have an ID that meets the upcoming new federal TSA checkpoint requirements, but that’s a very real risk for people who don’t get a Travel ID.”

Customers who wish to get the Travel ID can make an appointment at servicearizona.com to visit an MVD office. Many Authorized Third Party offices also provide license and ID services. The cost is $25, and the Travel ID replaces the current license or ID and re-sets the expiration date. Under federal law it’s valid for 8 years.

In order to get the Travel ID, customers need to bring in a document such as a birth certificate or valid U.S. Passport to prove identity and a second document with their Social Security number. Finally, two pieces of documentation proving Arizona residency such as a utility bill, bank statement or something similar with a current name and physical address (not a P.O. Box) are also needed.

Bowser Richards added, “There are customers who plan to simply use a Passport even if they’re just flying to someplace like Atlanta, Denver, or L.A., which is their choice, but we suggest that the Travel ID is more convenient. Other customers have told us they rarely, if ever, travel by air, but having a Travel ID would be valuable in case of an unexpected trip that required air travel.”

State law requires that Arizona motorists be given a choice between being issued a non-federally compliant credential or getting the Travel ID. Arizona is among 37 states to offer this choice.

For more information and to apply for a Travel ID: getthegoldstar.com