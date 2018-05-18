Adopting Wild Horses and Burros Online

The Bureau of Land Management today announced the launch of the Wild Horse and Burro “Online Corral”—a new website focused on connecting the American public with wild horses and burros available for adoption or purchase.

The BLM also announced the 2018 wild horse and burro event schedule, featuring nearly 70 events nationwide that focus on placing wild horses and burros in good homes. To access the 2018 schedule visit the BLM wild horse and burro adoption events page at: https://on.doi.gov/2wVItz0; the Online Corral can be accessed at: https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/.

“Wild horses and burros make great companions that are superb at performing a wide variety of tasks,” said Brian Steed, BLM Deputy Director for Policy and Planning. “I urge everyone to attend a wild horse and burro event or visit the new Online Corral to learn how to bring one home.”

The new Online Corral is geared toward increasing the number of wild horses and burros placed into private care each year. The website, which replaces a 10-year-old system, features a modern, streamlined interface that enables users to more easily find their desired wild horse or burro. It also includes new filtering features and an interactive web map. Users can now submit and track the status of their applications directly through the website. Approved applicants can browse available animals and participate in the competitive bid event that runs May 15-22. All animal bids start at $125.

Known for their intelligence, endurance and loyalty, wild horses, with the right training, are outstanding for ranching and trail riding and have successfully competed for awards in numerous fields from endurance riding to dressage. Wild horses and burros have routinely been adopted for important tasks such as patrolling the border and local policing. Read stories from recent wild horse and burro adopters and purchasers on the BLM’s Flickr page.

Wild horses and burros can still be adopted or purchased in-person at one of the nearly 70 BLM-hosted events across the country this year or by visiting one of 17 wild horse and burro off-range corrals. Event locations and dates are subject to change. Please contact the National Wild Horse and Burro Information Center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov for the most up-to-date information. Potential adopters and purchasers should visit the BLM website to learn more about the rules and requirements for adopting or purchasing a wild horse or burro. To get started visit the BLM wild horse and burro adoption and sales web pages at: https://on.doi.gov/2fSrzJi.

Today’s announcements today are part of the BLM’s effort to confront a growing overpopulation of wild horses and burros on public rangelands and in taxpayer-funded off-range facilities. As of March 1, 2018, the wild horse and burro population on public lands was estimated at 82,000 animals, which is more than triple the number that public lands can support along with other legally mandated land uses.

“Finding good homes for horses and burros is a top priority for the BLM as we strive to protect the health of these animals,” Steed said.