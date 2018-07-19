Adopt a Feral Horse or Burro Through BLM

The Bureau of Land Management has concluded a water and bait trap gather of wild horses outside of the Range Creek Herd Management Area (HMA) in Carbon County, Utah. In an effort to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve, the BLM gathered 92 wild horses from private lands in and around the HMA. This gather was in response to numerous letters received from private landowners and a request from the Utah Department of Natural Resources to remove the horses from private lands.

The Range Creek HMA consists of approximately 55,000 acres of Federal, State and private lands located 10 miles northeast of Price, Utah. The BLM manages the area for up to 125 wild horses, but the current population exceeds 375, a number that may impact the area’s ecological balance. Gather reports and additional information are posted on the BLM’s website at https://www.blm.gov/2018-range-creek-gather .

Horses removed from the range were transported to the BLM contract facility in Axtell, Utah, where they will be prepared for the BLM adoption and purchase program. For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website at www.blm.gov/whb or call (866) 468-7826.

For more information about the gather, contact Wild Horse and Burro Specialist Mike Tweddell at (435) 636-3609. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.