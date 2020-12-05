Adolph Hitler Elected (No, Not That One)

Hitler elected in 2020

By John Christian Hopkins

Can you not see how weird this year was?

Yep, 2020 saw schools close down, hospitals filled to capacity and more people walking into a bank with a mask on since the days of Jesse James.

There were sporting events in empty stadiums, movie theaters with no patrons and restaurants with no customers.

If you thought it couldn’t get any stranger, here you go: Adolf Hitler was elected to office.

Hitler.

It was William Shakespeare who asked what is in a name? But this one was so bad that the first name, Adolf, has gone out of style. You’re more likely to meet someone named Genghis or Rasputin these days than someone named Adolf.

That didn’t prove to be a problem for Adolf Hitler Uunona, who was elected with 85 percent of the vote for a seat on the regional council in the former German colony of Namibia.

In Namibia many people and places still have German names.

Uunona – who prefers to be called Adolf Uunona – said his father named him after the former German fuehrer and probably didn’t know what the name stood for.

As a child he thought it was a normal name, Uunona added.

“The fact I have this name does not mean I want to conquer Oshana,” Uunona said, referring to the region where he won the election. “It doesn’t mean I’m striving for world domination.”

(Of course, isn’t that what a world conqueror would say?)

Namibia was a German colony since 1884, however following the WWI the League of Nations mandated South Africa to administer the territory. Namibia gained its independence in 1990.

Earlier this year, Namibia rejected Germany’s offer of compensation for the mass murder of tens of thousands of indigenous people more than a century ago. Between 1904 and 1908 German occupiers almost destroyed the Herero and Nama peoples in what was then known as the colony of German Southwest Africa.

According to some historians, it was the first genocide of the 20th century.

There were unconfirmed reports that an offer of 10 million Euros ($12.1M) had been made, however Namibia’s president said that the offer was “not acceptable” and needed to be revised.