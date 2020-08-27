Current Access Protocol for Page City Meetings

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND AGENDA SUMMARY

IMPORTANT PUBLIC NOTICE:

TEMPORARY ARRANGEMENTS FOR ACCESS TO CITY MEETINGS

On March 16, 2020, the President of the United States announced new guidelines to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. In accordance with this guidance and an Arizona Attorney General opinion dated March 13, 2020, the City of Page will be temporarily holding all public meetings remotely via technological means.

Except for Public Hearings, this means that all persons other than the public body and essential staff will not be permitted to attend meetings in person at the Council Chambers, but everyone will have access to listen and view the public body’s deliberations and proceedings via live streaming on YouTube at:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLtjYL-zHEFbjeCTO5li1dg/live

This link and further information can be located on the City website at www.cityofpage.org.

In addition, if you are unable to access the live stream at the YouTube link above for any reason, the City will provide a video stream of the public meeting at the Community Room located in the public safety facility located at 808 Coppermine Rd., Page, AZ, 86040.

In order to comply to the extent possible with the White House guidance, we strongly urge anyone who can watch the proceedings remotely to do so. However, if you do not have the ability

to access the YouTube stream, the video and audio will be displayed in the Community Room.

We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as we all work together to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. If you have any questions, please call City Hall at (928) 645-8861.