ADHS Cancer Prevention & Control Programs
April 10
12:47 2018
Now that Cancer Outreach here in Page has closed its doors, cancer patients here may be having trouble meeting their medical care needs, finding the right resources. The Arizona Dept. of Health Services has a wonderful page devoted to cancer prevention and control programs that offers links to find free breast and cervical cancer treatment, cancer screening facilities close to you plus a list of providers offering health-check services here in Arizona.
Find those links and a lot more here.