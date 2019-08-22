Active Shooter Training in Page and Flagstaff

The Page Police Department and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office have both scheduled active shooter training for citizens who would be interested.

“It’s all about prevention,” said Page Police Chief Drew Sanders. “ …..and mitigation. Unfortunately, this is where we are in our country. We’ve just got to prepare. And we in Page are not immune. So we just need to deal with the realities that we’re presented with.”

Active Shooter Training in Page:

Monday August 26 10 AM – Noon

Tuesday August 27 2 PM – 4 PM

Wednesday August 28 10 AM – Noon

YOU MUST BE REGISTERED BY

FRIDAY AUG 23!!!!!

For information and to register call:

928-645-4378

———————————————————-

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Active Shooter Training is:

Thursday October 10 5:30 – 9:30 PM

At: The Law Enforcement Administrative Facility

911 E. Sawmill Road

Flagstaff, Az.

For information: www.Coconino.az.gov/sheriff

You can also check: Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page