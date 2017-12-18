ACT NOW for 2018 Scholarships

The ACT® test is the nation’s most popular college entrance exam accepted and valued by all universities and colleges in the United States. The ACT is based on what students learn in high school and provides personalized information about their strengths for education and career planning. Page Unified School District educators tweeting out a reminder today that college bound students seeking extra scholarship money should consider taking the ACT if they are graduating in 2018. ACT State Councils will be accepting applications until December 31, 2017. Champions will be recognized with certificates and student champions will receive a $500 nonrenewable scholarship.

Important Notice Regarding ACT Scores:

Requests for sending ACT scores submitted after 12 noon (Central Time), Friday, December 22, through Tuesday, December 26, will not be processed until Wednesday, December 27. If you have an upcoming deadline, you may want to contact your college or scholarship agency to make arrangements due to the additional processing time.

