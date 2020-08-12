Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment on Page Police

Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment

PAGE, AZ (August 10, 2020)

A team of assessors from the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ALEAP) will arrive on

August 19, 2020 to examine all aspects of the Page Police Department’s policies and procedures, management,

operations, and support services.

“Verification by the team that the Page Police Department meets the Arizona Law Enforcement

Accreditation Commission’s “best practice” standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a

highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence”, Chief Drew Sanders said.

As part of this final On-Site Assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide

comments to the Assessment Team. They may do so by telephone or email. The public may call 928-645-4105

on Thursday, August 20, 2020, between the hours of 10am and 11am. Email comments can be sent to

[email protected] Telephone comments are limited to five (5) minutes and must address the

agency’s ability to comply with the Commission’s standards. A copy of the standards are available for inspection

at the Page Police Department. Please contact Lieutenant Larry Jones at 928-645-4378. Anyone wishing to offer

written comments about the Page Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is

requested to email the Accreditation Program Manager at [email protected] or write the Arizona

Law Enforcement Accreditation Program at 75 E. Civic Center Drive, Gilbert, AZ 48296.

The Page Police Department must comply with 174 standards in order to achieve accredited status. Chief

Sanders indicated, “Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability

exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the

agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”

The Accreditation Program Manager for ALEAP is Kevin E. Rhea. “The assessment team is composed of law

enforcement practitioners from similar Arizona law enforcement agencies. The assessors will review written

materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards

can be observed. Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission,

which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status”, Rhea stated.

Accreditation is valid for a four-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting

to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

The Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP), is the accrediting agency in the State of Arizona. For more

information regarding the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police, please visit www.azchiefsofpolice.org.