Lake Powell News

Accident On 89 North of Wahweap
September 27
17:41 2017
On Wednesday afternoon (9/27), Emergency responders’ reported to the scene of a head on collision on US 89.

The incident occurred just north of Wahweap Marina’s north entrance at mile marker 554.

All the occupants of both vehicles wore seat belts, and at last report no serious injuries had occurred.

The accident may have had texting involved but nothing has been confirmed.

Traffic on 89 during accident clean up

The National Park Service, State troopers, Arizona Department of Transportation and Page Police Department all had personnel on scene.

A white sedan and a gray sedan collided and resulted in one of the vehicles driving into a ditch.

No more information is available at this time; keep an eye out the rest of the week for more info.

ADOTNPSpage policeState troopers

