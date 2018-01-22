Access to Glen Canyon Rec Area

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – During the shutdown of the federal government due to the lapse of appropriations, national parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures. Park roads, lookouts, trails and open-air memorials at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument, will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited.

There will be no NPS-provided visitor services at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument, including public information, restrooms, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance. Some lodging, restaurants, and other services may be available when provided by concessioners or other entities, including boat rentals, food and beverage, and hotel lodging. Reservations at park hotels for instance, should be confirmed by contacting the concessioners that operates the hotel or visiting their website.

Because of the federal government shutdown, NPS social media and websites are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions. All park programs have been canceled.

The NPS will not be providing services for NPS-operated campgrounds, including maintenance, janitorial, bathrooms, showers, check-in/check-out, and reservations. However, visitors in NPS-operated campgrounds will not be asked to leave unless safety concerns require such action. Visitors holding campground reservations should be aware that there is no guarantee their reserved campsite will be ready and available should they arrive during a government shutdown.

