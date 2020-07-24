Access and Services Increasing at Antelope Point (Update)

Friday Afternoon July 24, 2020 (update)

The original release can be seen below

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Continues to Increase Recreational Access to Lake Powell

PAGE, AZ – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is increasing recreational access and services. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning Wednesday, July 29, at 8 a.m. (AZ time) Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to:

Antelope Point Public Launch Ramp

Antelope Point is located on the south side of Lake Powell near Page, Arizona.

In addition, the following services continue to be available as previously announced and described at https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

With public health in mind, the following facilities and operations remain closed at this time:

Some concessions operations continue to be temporarily suspended. For more information please visit: Concessions operations

Some park facilities and areas are temporarily closed. For more information, please visit: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

According to Superintendent William Shott, “We are working hard to reopen the Antelope Point Public Launch Ramp on Lake Powell as soon as possible. It remains closed until Wednesday, July 29 so we can install courtesy dock facilities and deploy staffing necessary for quagga mussel containment efforts. We thank our visitors and partners for their continued patience and support as we resume park operations.”

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, our operational approach is to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and work spaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

