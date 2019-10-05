A Win for Page & a Big Win for Bubba

A Win for Page High School/A Big Win for Coach Bubba Billie

Coach Leland “Bubba” Billie won his first varsity football game as a head coach Friday night, and he won it in a large way. His Sand Devils knocked-off the visiting Warriors of Tuba City 56-6 in front of an excited hometown crowd.

“We were very physical, and I am very happy,” said Coach Bubba Smith right after the game. “If we can do that throughout the region, hopefully most games come out like this.”

In a turnaround from the majority of the first five games of the season for Page, this time it was their turn to control the offense when they had the ball, and control the defense when they did not.

The entire night was bitter-sweet, as money was being raised for Allie’s Angels, as well. In fact, as part of the event, a Classic Helicopter carried three children who are fighting illness, to the game carrying the game ball. It was quite a spectacle! They are Bryan Jones, Elias Begay, and Allie, herself, seen below.

Except for a second-quarter touchdown for Tuba City, all the scoring was done by the Sand Devils:

59-yard touchdown run by Gabe Gomez

14-yard pass Robert Smith to Gio Coulson

49-yard touchdown run by Gabe Gomez

27-yard pass Robert Smith to Gio Coulson

65-yard KO return Josh Tenpenny

31-yard run Robert Smith

14-yard run Gabe Gomez

3-yard pass Robert Smith to Gabe Gomez

Coach Billie called his first varsity win, “Big.”

“I’m speechless right now,” he told Lake Powell Communications. “I’m just so happy with the way my boys played. I’m so proud of them.”

The coach pointed out how cool it was that the players stuck to the hardships of the first five games.

“That’s been the hardest part, is keeping them bought into what we’re trying to do,” he added. “You know, starting out 0-5 is tough.”

Next up is a long drive next Friday (Oct. 10) to Window Rock for Coach Billie’s troops.

The game will be on the radio locally at 1340AM 98.3 FM and 100.1FM. It will also be streaming online at networkonesports.com/KPGE.