 A Whopper of a Police Chase in Massachusetts

A Whopper of a Police Chase

Sometimes giving in to a Big Mac attack is the wrong decision.

Johanna Gardell, 38, tried to shake the law during a wild police chase but couldn’t resist those delicious fries and scrumptious burgers.

Gardell McMuffed her getaway when she pulled into a McDonald’s drive thru while trying to evade the Worcester, Mass., police and ended up with an unhappy meal.

Gardell is not your average hamburglar.

It all began on July 6 when Gardell stole a commercial pick-up truck owned by Simoncini’s restoration company.

Police were soon in hot pursuit. Using the truck’s GPS system the cops soon located the stolen truck.

But Gardell wasn’t to be captured that easily. Before the high-speed chase was over Gardell would strike a police officer, drag him a short distance, and also smash into several police cruisers as she tried to flee.

An officer approached the truck on foot, but Gardell drove away, according to a press release by the Worcester Police Department.

The officer got back into his cruiser and followed her at a low rate of speed. Gardell sped up and went through red lights, prompting police to back off for safety reasons.

When she hit traffic on Main Street, Gardell went around stopped cars and hit a van in the oncoming lane, police said. At this point, two officers working a detail and another officer in the area approached the vehicle in an attempt to arrest Gardell, police said.

“She backed up the vehicle at a high rate of speed and struck a cruiser behind her, then knocked down and dragged one of the detail officers,” the release said.

Gardell also apparently barreled through a construction site.

Police finally caught up to Gardell at the McDonald’s drive thru when she stopped to order Chicken McNuggets. But the chase wasn’t quite over.

When two police cars approached her, she hit one of them and tried to go off-road – but ended up stuck in some mulch, police said.

Gardell continued to fight and struggle as police pulled her from the vehicle.

Gardell ended up facing a super-sized list of charges.