A Washington County Rescue

October 16
07:24 2017
In Washington County Utah over the weekend the Sheriff’s Office’s famous “Search and Rescue Team” went to work in Snow Canyon State Park, north of St. George. There, a man in his twenties had fallen 30-feet while repelling.

It happened at about 4 PM Sunday.

The Search and rescue Team’s high angle rescuers had to climb in a rocky and steep area in order to get to the victim, who was conscious, but reportedly could not walk.

The man was put into a heavily roped “Stokes” basket for the 200-foot trip down to an emergency ATV, which would take him to an ambulance. However, instead, he had his friends drive him to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Stokes Basket

 

His condition isn’t known, but the sheriff’s office reported that he was not critically injured.

(Pictures taken by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

