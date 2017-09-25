A Survivalist’s Dream Event

Endurance Events USA is pleased to announce the sixth edition of the Grand to Grand Ultra; the event began yesterday Sunday September 24th and will continue to run through Saturday September 30th, 2017. This unique event is a 6-stage, 7 day, self-supported footrace. It is being held in the states of Utah and Arizona, covering a cumulative distance of approximately 170 miles (273 km).

The 170 mile course route begins at the awe-inspiring north rim of the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, and finishes on the summit of the Grand Staircase Escalante, one of the world’s most iconic geological formations.

The course takes participants through a desert landscape of sand dunes, red rock canyons, buttes, mesas and hoodoos. Participants will navigate through compelling slot canyons and climb more than 18,000 feet over the course of the race.

They will experience the remotest part of continental America in the way of the earliest settlers, Navajo and Paiute Indian tribes.

The field of participants from all over the world will come together for this challenging test of survival in harsh desert conditions, assuming the responsibility of carrying their own backpacks containing food, sleeping bag, mat and other mandatory equipment for the week.

While prequalification is not required, participants prepare for this grueling week long race through endurance training and informed selection of gear and nutrition. Participants can elect to compete as individuals or teams. Participants are expected to possess basic outdoor survival skills such as familiarity with outdoor gear and backpacking. However, they are not required to possess any technical navigational or climbing skills to take part in the event.

120 entrants from 26 countries will start.

The event is proud to support five charities: Best Friends Animal Society, Walking With The Wounded, Kane County Children’s Justice Center, Kane County Assistance Program and impossible2Possible.

Competitors are also raising funds for 15 different charities.

The event is sponsored by the Kane County Office of Tourism.

