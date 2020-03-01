A Sad Ending to a Great Season for the Lady Sand Devils’ Basketball Team

(Click on the photo at right to enlarge)

By Mike Reilley

They were supposed to be tears of happiness and accomplishment, but they weren’t.

The tears were instead, tears of sadness and disappointment.

We are of talking about Saturday night’s loss by the Page High School Lady Sand Devils’ basketball team in the AIA 3-A State Championship game in Phoenix. They were on the short end of a 42-35 score when the game

ended against Sabino High School.

This fabulous team put together by their coach, Ryan Whitehorse, only had a third consecutive state title on their minds when the game started….or heck, when the season started! Yet, there they were trying to hide their emotions after the game as they posed for the “runner-up” photo.

It was not where they wanted to be; not this talented team filled with good kids, whose hearts were broken as the photos were snapped.

Let’s hear it for Torrance Begay for her usual handling of the basket’s neighborhood on offense and defense. Her 12-points led the Sand Devils, and her efforts all night, and all-season,won’t be forgotten.

Let’s hear it for senior Camryn Nockideneh, who put up ten points, and who, as usual, put on a brilliant defense, as she went one-on-one with the Sabercats’ best player, Kiya Dorroh for the entire game. Camryn also took a very hard hit late in the first half while trying to make a basket. The hit by Kamryn Doty seemed out-of-control. But after shaking off the hard-hit, Camryn calmly put in both foul shots, giving Page an 18-17 halftime lead.

Let’s hear it for Miquedah Taliman, who played all but two minutes of the game, and who never let-up for an instant and was perfect with her free throws and passes.

Neve Redhair never stopped giving 100% from start to finish, and led the team with six rebounds, along with Torrance Begay.

It’s too bad Emma Yazzie didn’t get to go to the free-throw line! That might’ve made a big difference because she’s mighty good when the throws are free and was so all season. But she also does so much more when she’s on the court; on offense and defense.

Senior Ashlyn Adakai only played five minutes Saturday, but without her efforts and complete hustle all season long, these girls may have not seen the final four. And on Friday night she threw an incredible pass to Torrance that meant so much when Torrance put-in the layup late in the second quarter.

Chewy Nez played ten minutes Saturday and accounted for a basket and four big rebounds. When she was out there, Sabino knew it well.

Diana Secody demonstrated her usual tough-as-nails defense and ball-handling all night long.

Nadya Begay also made her presence known, as she did all season. She is a tremendous talent, and she’ll be back next season!

And three cheers to the rest of this fantastic 2019-2020 Page Girls Basketball team:

Francine Keyonnie gave Coach Whitehorse and the Sand Devils’ fans plenty to cheer about this season.

Amber Clark played so well early in the season when she filled-in when Torrance Begay was out with an injury. And whenever Amber was in, the girls on the bench always cheered wildly for her! That was so cool!

Arianna Jenkins contributed a lot to the Sand Devils this season. She’s only a sophomore; a sophomore with plenty of talent.

Just a junior, Mariah Gordy is quite talented! Same with junior Raquel Rivard and sophomore center, Jayneann Cummings.

Today it may not seem like there’s much to smile about for the girls and their many fans. But Coach Whitehorse has some real talent before him and is only losing three seniors; Ashlyn, Camryn and Amber.

Congratulations to the girls for what will likely stay in their memories as a wonderful, beautiful season with friends, classmates and a coach that was always in their corner.

Your many fans love you!

Featured Photo: Snapped in the closing seconds