A Romney Take Over in Utah?

A former Presidential candidate could be looking to establish a political dynasty in Utah.

Reports have linked Republican Mitt Romney to the state’s senate seat, and his son to the governor’s chair.

Current Utah Senator Orrin Hatch is 83 years old and has said recently that he may not seek reelection in 2018 and that Mitt Romney would be a perfect replacement.

“If I could get a really outstanding person to run for my position, I might consider retiring,” Hatch said in a recent interview. “Mitt Romney would be perfect.”

Utah Governor Gary Herbert has already said he will definitely retire once his term ends in 2020.

In a recent television interview, family matriarch Ann Romney said her son Josh, a Salt Lake City real estate developer, is considering seeking the position.

Josh Romney may have other plans as he brushed off his mother’s comments saying, “The thought of running for office doesn’t sound very fun.”