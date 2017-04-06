News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

A Romney Take Over in Utah?

A Romney Take Over in Utah?
April 06
11:28 2017
Print This Article

Romney in a celebrity boxing match

A former Presidential candidate could be looking to establish a political dynasty in Utah.

Reports have linked Republican Mitt Romney to the state’s senate seat, and his son to the governor’s chair.

Current Utah Senator Orrin Hatch is 83 years old and has said recently that he may not seek reelection in 2018 and that Mitt Romney would be a perfect replacement.

“If I could get a really outstanding person to run for my position, I might consider retiring,” Hatch said in a recent interview. “Mitt Romney would be perfect.”

Utah Governor Gary Herbert has already said he will definitely retire once his term ends in 2020.

In a recent television interview, family matriarch Ann Romney said her son Josh, a Salt Lake City real estate developer, is considering seeking the position.

Josh Romney may have other plans as he brushed off his mother’s comments saying, “The thought of running for office doesn’t sound very fun.”

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday
Clear
High 72°/Low 51°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
High 78°/Low 54°
0%
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday
Mostly Cloudy
High 70°/Low 42°
10%
Clear
Sunday
Clear
High 60°/Low 40°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.