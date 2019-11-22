A Respected Page Resident is Laid to Rest

At about 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon (11/22/19) Mr. Todd Savage was driven to Page Cemetery at the front of a very long line of cars, pickups, and SUVs following his funeral service at the LDS Church on North Navajo Drive.

The City of Page has not likely seen such a large celebration of life such as this one in a long long time. Dozens of utility trucks from Page Utility Enterprises (PUE) had their baskets hoisted high in the air with American Flags waving in the sunshine. They were there to greet the procession at the cemetery. The procession was guided by at least six Page Police department vehicles with emergency lights all on.

Mr. Savage was a longtime employee at PUE and was the Assistant General Manager at the time of his passing.

He had lost his life exactly a week earlier in a crash involving his motorcycle, roughly one mile from Page Cemetery. The outpouring of love, condolences and promised prayers, since that day, have been overwhelming.

Todd Savage and his wife, Gail, had been residents of Page for a lot of years. They raised their two daughters, Jade and Tori, here in town.

We at Lake Powell Communications want to express our deepest sorrow over Todd’s passing.

MEMORIAL FUND

IPSA has set-up a memorial fund in Todd’s name to assist and benefit his wife and two daughters. Anyone wishing to donate can do so at any Mountain America Credit Union or by way of phone at 1-800-748-4302. The account name is, “The Todd Savage Memorial Fund.”

Account Number: 11777214

All proceeds will go directly to the family.

(Click on images to enlarge)