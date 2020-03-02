A Phoenix Police Officer With Love in His heart

Thanks to a stranger who snapped the photo, Phoenix Police officer Joe Mayfield, is being seen all over the USA and beyond. The photo was taken when the officer came to the aid of an older man at a Phoenix mall.

The gentleman was waiting at his car for his wife but had to use the bathroom. Officer Mayfield saw that the man was having a hard time walking, and so he walked the man to the bathroom and then back to his car.

The stranger, who snapped the photo, then sent it to the Phoenix Police Department.

The photo was posted on the department’s social media, right around the same time Officer Mayfield was seen helping an elderly couple change their flat tire the same day.

God Bless Police Officer Joe Mayfield.