A New “Star” in Tuba City

Have you been longing for a delicious Frappuccino? Or a hot cup of Joe that is good to the last drop?

Well, good news, Tuba City! The Bashas’ Dine Market in Tuba City now has a new Starbucks.

Yup, Starbucks – a Seattle icon – has come to Western Navajo. Scrumptious smoothies, myriad tasty coffee blends – oh, yeah, YUM!

Eager customers lined up early on August 21 as the new site – the second on the Navajo Nation – held its grand opening.

There for the opening was special guest Johnny Basha, from the Basha family, and he was joined by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer.

The Tuba City Starbucks will provide 20 new jobs for the community.

Can it get any better than that?

Why, yes, yes it can.

According to rez Prez Nez a third Starbucks location will be coming to the Navajo Nation in the near future.

That’s right, a third Starbucks is expected to open in early October at the Bashas’ Dine Market in Kayenta, according to Nez.