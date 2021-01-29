News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

A New School Superintendent for Coconino County

A New School Superintendent for Coconino County
January 29
11:52 2021
Print This Article

Coconino County appoints Cheryl Mango-Paget as Superintendent of Schools

Cheryl Mango-Paget

Coconino County appoints Cheryl Mango-Paget as Superintendent of Schools FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has appointed Cheryl Mango-Paget as Coconino County Superintendent of Schools effective immediately.

Mango-Paget has served as the Associate Superintendent for Coconino County since 2012, holds a certificate to teach in schools in the state of Arizona, and holds Arizona administrator and superintendent certifications. Mango-Paget has classroom experience as a teacher and administrator, and expertise and passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Education (STEM).

“I’m honored to serve Coconino County as the Superintendent of Schools,” said Mango-Paget. “Education is my passion and I look forward to continuing to improve the educational outcomes for our students and training for our teachers. Our future is built on the success we have educating the children and young adults of our county.”

“Coconino County’s educational mission will be well-served by Superintendent Mango-Paget. The Superintendent’s knowledge and experience, and her passion for serving our children and community are evident. In light of the challenges facing Coconino County due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board recognizes the need for leadership and continuity in the Office of the Superintendent. We are grateful to have a leader such as Superintendent Mango-Paget to guide this team into a bright future. The Board of Supervisors looks forward to working together with the Superintendent to continue the long history of excellence in education and supporting teachers in our county,” commented Chairman Matt Ryan.

Mango-Paget earned both a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Master of Science in Education from Indiana University. Mango-Paget will serve through December 31, 2022.

A New School Superintendent for Coconino County - overview

Summary: A New School Superintendent for Coconino County

Tags
arizonacheryl mango-pagetnew school superintendentCoconino County

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.