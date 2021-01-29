A New School Superintendent for Coconino County

Coconino County appoints Cheryl Mango-Paget as Superintendent of Schools
Cheryl Mango-Paget
Coconino County appoints Cheryl Mango-Paget as Superintendent of Schools FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has appointed Cheryl Mango-Paget as Coconino County Superintendent of Schools effective immediately.
Mango-Paget has served as the Associate Superintendent for Coconino County since 2012, holds a certificate to teach in schools in the state of Arizona, and holds Arizona administrator and superintendent certifications. Mango-Paget has classroom experience as a teacher and administrator, and expertise and passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Education (STEM).
“I’m honored to serve Coconino County as the Superintendent of Schools,” said Mango-Paget. “Education is my passion and I look forward to continuing to improve the educational outcomes for our students and training for our teachers. Our future is built on the success we have educating the children and young adults of our county.”
“Coconino County’s educational mission will be well-served by Superintendent Mango-Paget. The Superintendent’s knowledge and experience, and her passion for serving our children and community are evident. In light of the challenges facing Coconino County due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board recognizes the need for leadership and continuity in the Office of the Superintendent. We are grateful to have a leader such as Superintendent Mango-Paget to guide this team into a bright future. The Board of Supervisors looks forward to working together with the Superintendent to continue the long history of excellence in education and supporting teachers in our county,” commented Chairman Matt Ryan.
Mango-Paget earned both a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Master of Science in Education from Indiana University. Mango-Paget will serve through December 31, 2022.
