A New NGS Worry

February 27
11:40 2017
Andy Tobin

There’s a new fear rumoring around the area of an imminent closing of the Navajo Generating Station. As a result, Lake Powell Communications reached out to Andy Tobin. Mr. Tobin is with the Arizona Corporation Commission, the state’s version of the public utilities commission. He tells us the threat is real.

On February 13th, the day the vote was taken by the NGS owners, we reported that a lease agreement had to be signed before it was for sure the plant would operate until December 2019. But that caveat is still there and there is no signed lease agreement.

Tobin says the Bureau of Reclamation has called a meeting for Tuesday and Wednesday (Feb 28/Mar 1) for all of the players involved in the NGS situation.

“The situation is desperate,” he said.

The plant must be shutdown, and the area restored to its original condition, by December 2019. To Tobin’s way of thinking, the announcement about the February 13th vote should never have been announced without having this lease agreement in stone.

He calls the agreement the very first priority right now. After that, then Tobin says they can begin talking about post-2019.

“I met with SRP President (David) Rousseau yesterday (Thursday). I expressed to him my disappointment about how this process has been rolled out,” said Tobin. “But I was thankful for their attention to my concerns. They were very respectful and will be with me (at the meeting).”

While Tobin is confident there will be an agreement on the table; that confidence comes with an asterisk.

“I’m just nervous because I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know where all the problem pieces are in that agreement,” he told us. “In my mind, that should have all been done before the announcement of closure (2/13).”

He says he believes he has all the players in place for the meeting this week.

“I’m confident we’ll have some answers. I’m just not sure what they are just yet.”

