A New National Suicide Prevention Hotline Number Coming

9-8-8

The New National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (in 2022)

The FCC has approved a new three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline; 9-8-8.

That will be the new number to call when someone is in a crisis.

But this new number will not go into effect until July 16, 2022. Until that time, the number will remains at: 1-800-273-8255 .

The Federal Communication Commission passed the idea of the new three-digit number unanimously earlier in July.

Obviously, the idea behind a three-digit number for something so important comes from the great success of the emergency 9-1-1 phone number. That number has been available for a long time.

According to reports, the National Association of Fire Chiefs first came up with the idea of a one-digit emergency number. That was in 1957. Apparently, not much came of it at the time.

It was in 1968 when AT&T reported that they would establish a national 9-1-1 emergency number. But at the turn of the century, still only 93% of the communities in The United States were fully involved with 9-1-1.

Today it is reported the 96% of the USA is covered by 9-1-1.

9-8-8 will be the new number everyone should know, thanks to the FCC decision.