A New Mayor and City Council for Page

The General Election Nov 6, 2018 was finalized for the City of Page last night with the outgoing City Council’s canvass of the Coconino County Final Official Results. Theresa Bowlby, Kristin Davis and Rick Yanke join the returning Mark Cormier, Dugan Warner and Jon Kocjan as the brand new council along with a newly sworn in Mayor Levi Tappan who tells Lake Powell Life News his first thoughts now that his first swing of the gavel is behind him: (Click audio below)

Mayor Tappan and the new council posed for photos in front of a packed City Hall after taking their oath of office. When asked what his bold new direction would be with what seems like a younger council Tappan had this to say: (Click audio below)

Outgoing councilors Michael Bryan and Darby McNutt were honored by Vice Mayor Jon Kocjan and the new council for their years of service to the City of Page.

The new council took their oath of office issued by City Clerk Kim Larson. Returning councilor Dugan Warner was unable to attend and will be officially sworn in to the new council tomorrow.